Food for the Poor donates $7K to nonprofit

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Food for the Poor is giving a South Florida resident a generous gift to help her continue her charitable work.

The organization donated $7,000 to South Florida favorite, Essie “Big Mama” Reed.

For years, her nonprofit Team of Life has helped people throughout the community. But recently a bad fire inside the organization’s kitchen threatened to destroy all her hard work.

After the setback, she’s now ready to make a comeback just in time for the holiday season.

“It means a lot to me that I can move on and do what God wants me to do, not what Big Mama [wants], what He wants me to do, to help His family and in His community,” Reed said.

This donation will not only allow Reed to buy more than 400 turkeys but will also go toward helping her rebuild what was lost in the fire.

