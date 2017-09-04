Florida Keys residents prepare for Hurricane Irma

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WSVN) — As Hurricane Irma’s cone of concern began to encompass South Florida, residents in Monroe County began to take steps to prepare for what has the potential to be a devastating storm.

Islamorada resident Brad Johnson said his mind is made up. “I’m going to see what’s coming. If it’s coming, I’m leaving,” he said. “I’m not stupid, either.”

Johnson seemed to be surrounded by other smart residents at a Shell station in Islamorada, Monday afternoon. 7News cameras captured a woman filling several canisters with gas, just in case the storm hits.

“Harvey has made everybody think that they’d better get ready,” said area resident Bert Solares.

Meanwhile, other Keys residents secured their boats.

Here are the 5 PM AST key messages for #Irma. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/31xZ6mDE4P — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 4, 2017

With one way in and one way out of the Keys, emergency managers encouraged residents to prepare now, and then stay informed as they wait.

“People know what they’re doing, and they’re safe,” said Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi. “They understand the weather very well. We’re down here, and one of the things of living in paradise is to have to deal with this every now and then. We understand that this is just one of the costs of living in paradise.”

And for residents like Johnson, when the time is right, living in paradise means knowing when to leave. “Y’all can float and part all you want to, but I ain’t going to be here,” he said.

Officials said an evacuation order could come as early as Tuesday for tourists. They will then work on an evacuation plan for residents.

Officials said they will attempt to give residents at least 48 hours notice to help alleviate traffic backups.

