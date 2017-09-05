Now that Hurricane Irma’s cone of concern encompasses the entire Florida Keys, Monroe County will activate its Emergency Operation Center at noon on Tuesday.

Meteorologists said on Monday that the probability the storm will reach South Florida as a major hurricane by Saturday is high. They added the region could begin to experience tropical storm-force winds as early as Friday afternoon.

County officials said it is not too late for people with special needs who may want transportation to shelters to register with the Monroe County Special Needs Registry. They indicated they should register no later than Wednesday morning.

For more information or to register online, click here, or call 305-292-4591.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.