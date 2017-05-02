Florida House passes medical marijuana implementing bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A bill to implement Florida’s medical marijuana amendment passed the House of Representatives and is heading to the Senate.

HB 1397 — approved in a 105-9 vote Tuesday — allows patients who suffer chronic pain related to one of 10 qualifying conditions to receive medical marijuana. It also allows patients to visit a doctor once every seven months to receive a prescription of three 70-day supplies. The previous limit was 90 days total.

The bill, which allows for 17 medical marijuana treatment centers by July 1, 2018, removes the ban on low-THC use in public, and allows for the selling of edibles and vaping products while reducing training requirements and costs for doctors and caregivers.

Rep. Ray Rodrigues says this is 95 percent in line with the Senate’s proposed legislation.

Read the full text of the bill here.

