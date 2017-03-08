Florida House faults universities over salaries and spending

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A top Florida House Republican says that state universities are spending way too much money inappropriately and that they don’t need more help from taxpayers.

State Rep. Carlos Trujillo also suggested on Wednesday that legislators may need to look at how much university presidents are paid, as well as even how much football and basketball coaches are paid. The Miami Republican and House budget chief said too many people work for universities or university foundations who earn more than $200,000 a year.

The House is scrutinizing university spending at the same time that the Florida Senate is poised to approve a major overhaul of colleges and universities that includes spending more. Senate President Joe Negron is pushing the proposal to put Florida schools on par with other well-known universities.

