Flood advisory issued for parts of Broward County

MIAMI (WSVN) - A flood advisory warning was issued, Thursday, for parts of Broward County after heavy rains spread across South Florida.
The flood advisory was issued for the southeast portion of Broward and will remain in effect until noon. Two to three inches of rain has been reported for parts of the county, as well.
The advisory is also heavily affecting the following areas:
- Davie
- Miramar
- Fort Lauderdale
Officials have warned drivers to be cautious as streets will be flooded, as well.
