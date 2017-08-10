Flood advisory issued for parts of Broward County

MIAMI (WSVN) - A flood advisory warning was issued, Thursday, for parts of Broward County after heavy rains spread across South Florida.

The flood advisory was issued for the southeast portion of Broward and will remain in effect until noon. Two to three inches of rain has been reported for parts of the county, as well.

As of 10:05am, record rain set in Ft. Lauderdale with 3.38" and more expected throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/3nzeKquRIq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 10, 2017

The advisory is also heavily affecting the following areas:

Davie

Miramar

Fort Lauderdale

Officials have warned drivers to be cautious as streets will be flooded, as well.

