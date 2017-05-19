Felony charge added to dog owner who left Yorkie for dead

MIAMI (WSVN) - A dog owner who left his Yorkie for dead was given another felony charge, Friday, by a Miami judge.

Suzy, a 4- or 5-year-old Yorkshire terrier, was left to die on Miami Beach, last month, by its owner, 40-year-old Sigman Hernandez. Surveillance video captured a red Toyota Yaris pulling into the Publix parking garage, off West Avenue.

Hernandez then got out and appears to be taking something out of his car, police said, before setting it on the ground. Detectives believe he was handling the Yorkie.

A veterinarian tried treating Suzy, who had several broken ribs and signs of strangulation. However, Lily died two days after she was found by a Publix employee.

A group of animal lovers rallied outside the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building, Friday, calling for tougher laws against animal crimes. “We want this to set an example that we’re not going to accept this anymore,” said Saving Sage Animal Rescue employee Regina Vlasek.

The protesters wore red and held the rally just before Hernandez was handed down another felony charge. “We’re all here wearing red to symbolize the blood that was shed by Suzy,” said animal activist Ana Campos. “At this point, I think we’ve all come together and decided we need stronger animal cruelty laws, and we need judges to impose harsher sentences.”

Hernandez has been charged with two felony counts of animal abuse and a misdemeanor charge of abandonment. He has entered a plea of not guilty.

His trial will begin on July 3.

