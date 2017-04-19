Man arrested for allegedly beating dog that later died

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police said they have arrested and charged a man for allegedly beating a dog that was later found left to die in a parking garage.

Earlier in the day, MBPD said they were interviewing a person of interest, now identified as Sigman Hernandez, who had been captured by surveillance cameras near the Publix parking garage where a dog was left to die, earlier this month. Hernandez has been charged with animal cruelty with intent to injure/kill.

#BREAKING: MBPD has now arrested and charged Sigman Hernandez with 'Animal Cruelty w/intent to Injure/Kill'. https://t.co/wRP5XBOjwT — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 19, 2017

#Breaking: MBPD is currently interviewing 'person of interest' seen in video below regarding animal cruelty investigation. https://t.co/hA8TXOsP3i — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 19, 2017

Detectives believe he was handling the 4 or 5-year-old Yorkshire terrier, who police named Lily.

Further video showed the man walking to an elevator with his face clearly visible. Police said, before he drove off, after going to the restroom, he may have stomped on Lily.

Lily died two days after being found.

