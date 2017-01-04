Family receives first medical marijuana shipment for epileptic son

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family received its first shipment of medical marijuana, Wednesday, one day after the drug became legal for medical purposes in Florida.

Jacel Delgadillo’s 5-year-old son, Bruno, has a rare form of epilepsy, and she believes low-THC medical marijuana will stop some of his sever seizures.

“Anything can cause seizures for him, over-excitement, heat, light,” she said.

The marijuana for Bruno comes in oil form, and he will take it multiple times a day.

“Three times a day, four drops,” Delgadillo said. “So four little drops.”

Winter Garden-based Knox Medical provided the marijuana to the Delgadillo’s Miami-Dade home, their first delivery in South Florida. They are one of only a handful of businesses approved by the state to offer the drug to qualified patients.

“Yesterday, we were in Jacksonville delivering to a U.S. Navy veteran who was inured,” said Adam Sharon of Knox Medical. “It’s about time they got it.”

Delgadillo said she has battled for access to marijuana for her son for a long time.

“This is not a gateway drug, this a a life-saving drug,” she said.

With the passage of Amendment 2 in November, Florida’s constitution will soon allow more people — kids, teens and adults — suffering from a longer list of medical conditions to access medical marijuana.

“In the past, I had to bring him to a legal state to try it,” Delgadillo said, “so I know it helped him then. It’s gonna help him now. This medicine is gonna be gold.”

Knox Medical will open five dispensaries across the state this year, but so far, the closest to South Florida will be in Lake Worth.

