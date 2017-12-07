LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man’s family is demanding answers, one day after, they said, he was fatally shot by a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy at an apartment complex in Lauderdale Lakes.

Loved ones said attacking a police officer was way out of character for Jean Pedro Pierre, and they are determined to get to the bottom of what led to Wednesday afternoon’s fatal shooting.

“This is not making sense to the family or anyone at all, what took place, what triggered it,” said one relative.

Relatives said Pierre, known as Pedro to friends, died at the hands of a BSO deputy at a complex located in the area of Northwest 21st Street and 37th Terrace.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel addressed the matter during a press conference later that night. “Our comm center received a 911 call that there was a disturbance going on within this complex at a specific apartment,” he said.

Israel said a man who family identified as Pierre was arguing with a woman. When the deputy responded, Israel said, he was attacked.

“[The deputy] was on his back. He was in a dangerous situation,” said Israel.

Officials said the deputy called for backup, and a responding deputy shot Pierre.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue transported Pierre with a police escort to Broward Health Medical Center. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Israel said he does not know whether or not Pierre was armed. His family said he did not have a weapon.

Loved ones said Pierre was a father of two, as well as a businessman who once ran for public office in Haiti.

Now his family wants to know what led up to his death. “He was a loving, caring person. He loved his family, he loved his kids,” said one relative. “This is devastating to all of us, and it’s not making sense at all.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

