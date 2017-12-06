1 hospitalized in deputy-involved shooting in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A deputy-involved shooting at a Lauderdale Lakes apartment complex sent one person to the hospital.

Officials roped off the area with crime scene tape in the parking lot and apartment courtyard in the area of Northwest 21st Street and 37th Terrace, Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirmed that they responded to a disturbance call at the complex. Shots were later fired by a BSO deputy, striking a subject.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue transported that person with a police escort to a hospital nearby.

