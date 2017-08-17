Crews respond to hazardous gas spill in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews responded to the scene of a gas spill at a gas station in Miami, Thursday night.

The spill happened at a Shell station near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 54th Street just before 10 p.m.

According to officials, someone had used one of the gas bumps and drove off without replacing the nozzle.

Crews are currently pouring absorbent onto the area to soak up the spill.

