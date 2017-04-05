Burglars use drill, screwdriver to break into Miami apartment

MIAMI (WSVN) - Burglars made use of a drill and a screwdriver to break into a Miami apartment and steal thousands of dollars.

The burglary took place March 31, at an apartment complex located near Northwest 15th Avenue and 14th Street.

One of the burglars used what appeared to be a drill and a screwdriver to break in through the door. The victim wasn’t home at the time.

The victim told police the subjects got away with $5,000 in cash and thousands of dollars in personal property.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

