BSO investigate body found in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in North Lauderdale.

BSO found the body near Southgate Boulevard and Southwest 81st Avenue.

No suspicious activity is suspected.

If you have any information on what may have happened, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

