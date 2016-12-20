Bond set for man who attacked street vendor’s dog

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of attacking a Miami Beach street vendor’s dog remains behind bars, Tuesday, after a judge set his bond.

Police said a street vendor caught Castillo trying to steal from his stand on Lincoln Road, Sunday. Castillo then returned and attacked the vendor’s dog, a gray scottie-terrier mix, in retaliation for getting caught, according to the vendor.

Judge Mindy S. Glazer set Jonathan Castillo’s bond at $10,000.

