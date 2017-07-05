Blind South Florida boy sees fireworks for the first time

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEAS, FLA. (WSVN) - This Fourth of July was a night to remember for one South Florida boy.

11-year-old Kenneth Jacques from Margate saw fireworks for the very first time, Tuesday night.

Kenneth has been legally blind since age three with a degenerative disease.

“He just couldn’t see at all,” said his mother, Cherly Jacques. “Everything was, like, basically this close to him.”

With the help of eSight glasses, Kenneth was able to see the world perfectly clearly.

“When my dad put them on me I was like, ‘I could see again. I could see,'” said Kenneth. “Really, really exciting and really awesome ’cause I haven’t had it for like eight years,”

“It’s life-changing,” said his father, Jeff Jacques. “We hold back tears constantly because he’s discovering new things that you and I, you know, really see everyday.”

Kenneth’s parents said they’re most excited for Kenneth to be able to see in the classroom when school starts again.

