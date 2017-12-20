Bill aims to raise age to buy tobacco products to 21 in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - It is legal to buy cigarettes in Florida once you turn 18, but one state lawmaker wants to raise that minimum age.

Sen. David Simmons filed Senate Bill 1288 on Monday, which calls for raising the legal age to buy tobacco products. Like with alcohol, consumers would have to be 21 years old to purchase tobacco items, including e-cigarettes, chewing tobacco, or accessories such as filters and rolling papers.

If passed, the law would punish those who are caught buying tobacco underage by having them perform community service hours. A first offense would have to serve 20 hours, while a second offense within the same year would get 40 hours.

Meanwhile, a vendor that sells to a person under the age of 21 would be subject to a $500 fine for a first-time offense, or a $1,000 fine for a second offense.

The state legislature is set to consider SB1288 when the 2018 legislative session begins in January. If the bill passes, it would go into effect in October of next year.

