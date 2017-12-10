At least 1 dead after small plane crashes near Miami Executive Airport

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person was killed after, officials said, a small plane crashed shortly after taking off from Miami Executive Airport, Sunday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement confirming a Piper PA 60 crashed about a mile and a half west of the airport, just before 3 p.m.

The statement reads, “The pilot departed from Miami Executive and was returning to the airport after declaring an emergency.”

According to Miami-Dade Police, the aircraft went down near the 12100 block of Southwest 157th Ave.

FAA officials said the pilot was the only person on the aircraft, but police have not confirmed this information.

Miami-Dade Police said they have since taken over the investigation.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, there were no transports.

