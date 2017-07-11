8 arrested in connection to murder suspect’s escape from Broward courthouse

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of eight subjects, Tuesday, in connection to the escape of murder suspect Dayonte Resiles, back in 2016.

Resiles escaped from a Broward County courthouse on July 15, before he was taken back into custody, six days later.

Resiles wrote a letter to judge Raaj Singhal, who was on the bench at the time of the escape, which stated he attempted to escape in order to gather information in order to prove his innocence.

Resiles is accused of the 2014 stabbing death of a Davie woman, who, according to police, caught him burglarizing her home.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.