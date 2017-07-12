826 reopens after wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Palmetto Expressway has reopened after being shut down for several hours, Wednesday morning, following a wrong-way crash.

At least four cars crashed along the westbound lanes of State Road 826, near 17th Avenue, as they tried to avoid a driver traveling eastbound. It all happened just after 2 a.m.

“I noticed the debris in the air, the smoke and everything in front of me,” said one witness. “It was like a movie. There were vehicles spinning towards me at full speed, so I had to make a decision–if I wanted to hit a vehicle or swerve to the left and avoid all these vehicles.”

According to officials, the wrong-way driver was taken into custody after she came to a stop near the Interstate-395 ramp to the Dolphin Expressway. Her identity has not yet been released.

At least one person was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

