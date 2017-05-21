MIAMI (WSVN) - A family of seven was displaced after, officials said, their Miami home went up in flames, Sunday morning.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the blaze sparked inside their house, located along Northwest 31st street and Northwest 14th Avenue, as they slept.

Officials said the family’s barking dog alerted them about the flames, allowing all of them to escape unharmed.

A firefighter, however, injured his hand as crews put out the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

