3,000 jobs up for grabs at Sunrise mega job fair

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Employers are looking to fill over 3,000 positions at a mega job fair this Thursday.

The job fair will take place at BB&T Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Among the more than 60 companies and organizations hiring are the City of Sunrise, the Florida Panthers, Rick Case Automotive, the Florida Department of Health, Fort Lauderdale Police, Carnival Cruise Lines, City Furniture, Geico and many more.

Event organizers recommend that attendees dress professionally and bring plenty of copies of their resumes. Some employers will conduct on-the-spot interviews and even make immediate job offers.

Admission and parking are both free. For more information on the event and to pre-register, click here.

