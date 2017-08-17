2 elderly women killed in Hialeah house fire

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two elderly woman are dead after their Hialeah home caught fire, early Thursday morning.

According to firefighters, upon their arrival they saw light smoke coming from the roof.

Officials said they had to force their way into the home because there were metal bars in front of the doors and windows.

Once inside, firefighters were confronted by heavy smoke and nearly zero visibility as they made their way to the fire in the living room.

Two elderly women were found laying on top of each other in the bedroom. Officials said it appeared the two were trying to escape the flames through a window, but gates prevented them from doing so.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

An investigation is underway.

