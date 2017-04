NEAR CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of two men after their boat capsized off Cedar Key, early Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard responded to the scene about 26 miles west of Cedar Key. Rescuers pulled the boaters out of the water before towing their vessel to shore.

No one was injured.

