Man arrested for taking pictures of friend with baby panthers

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man for grabbing two baby panthers and taking pictures with them.

A photo of Javier Perez and the panthers sparked an investigation, police said. His accomplice, Alfredo Lopez De Queralta, took the picture, according to police.

Police on Thursday raided Lopez De Queralta’s home on Northwest 25th Avenue near 20th Street. He was arrested.

