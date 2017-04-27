FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An Oscar winner was among several South Florida leaders who were recognized, Wednesday night, for their contributions to building stronger communities.

The 2017 African-American Achievers Awards was handed out at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.

One of the recipients was playwright Tarell McCraney, whose unproduced play was the basis for the made-in-Miami film “Moonlight.” McCraney won a Best Adapted Screenplay Academy Award, alongside writer-director Barry Jenkins, for his work on the film.

Another of Wednesday’s award recipients said nights like this are proof that their work in South Florida has value. “Tonight validates all of the hard work that we’ve put in, the hard work that we’ve invested throughout the entire year, and I feel really good about it,” said Anthony Lockhart, the principal at Lake Shore Middle School.

Dr. Anthony Lockhart delivers an awesome acceptance speech that has everyone on their feet! Thank you Dr. Lockhart! Represent! pic.twitter.com/JfWyKG9vW5 — The Glades Region (@GladesRegion) April 27, 2017

The awards are sponsored by JM Family Enterprises, Southeast Toyota Distributors and JM Lexus.

The annual event was established in 1992 by automotive legend Jim Moran.

