Reaction to Manchester explosion at Ariana Grande concert

Reaction to the fatal explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England:

“broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.” — Ariana Grande, via Twitter.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

“Praying for everyone at (at)ArianaGrande’s show” — pop star Katy Perry, via Twitter

“Stunned by the news coming in from the UK. my thoughts are with the fans and families at Ariana’s Manchester show. Awful” — TV producer, host Ryan Seacrest, via Twitter

“Sending love to those affected in Manchester.” — singer Ellie Goulding, via Twitter

“Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives..praying for everyone and all (hash)arianators.” — pop star Demi Lovato, via Twitter

“I don’t wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.” — pop star Bruno Mars, via Twitter

“I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.” — pop star Harry Styles, former member of One Direction, via Twitter

Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017

“Heart breaks for everyone at the (at)ArianaGrande show- terrorism and hatred disrupting a magical escapist experience. Sending all love.” — actress Lena Dunham, via Twitter

“My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester.” — pop star Selena Gomez, via Twitter

“MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER.HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND” — music legend Cher, via Twitter

“Just saw the news about Manchester… Our hearts are breaking .. Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew.” — singing group Fifth Harmony, via Twitter

I am truly so sorry about what has happened in Manchester tonight. Unthinkable events. All my love to the families affected. — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) May 23, 2017

“every musician feels sick & responsible tonight–shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari” — singer Lorde, via Twitter

“Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. (at)ArianaGrande” — actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, via Twitter

“So desperately sad about Manchester.” — pop star Boy George, via Twitter

“Deeply saddened by the tragic events in Manchester. Our thoughts are with everyone affected.” — Apple CEO Tim Cook, via Twitter

“Not trying to (hash)ThoughtsAndPrayers up a self serving tweet. But that (hash)Manchester explosion man…man. The hell is goin on in this world.” — drummer-bandleader Questlove, via Twitter

“My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I’m so sorry to hear this” — star rapper-singer Nicki Minaj, via Twitter

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

Grande was scheduled to play a concert in London on Thursday, however, it is not clear if it will still take place.

The Department of Homeland Security also stated that there are no indications of threats to music venues in the United States.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.