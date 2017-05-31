Tortured Brussels Sprouts/La Fresa Francesa

It’s a dish that’s healthy, delicious and so easy to make! That’s what’s on the menu tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Benoit Rablat

The Restaurant: La Fresa Francesa Petit Cafe in Hialeah

The Dish: Tortured Brussels Sprouts with Grilled Chicken

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups brussels sprouts

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese (freshly grated)

2 tbs. toasted, crushed hazelnuts

1-2 Medjool dates, finely chopped

1 1/2 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tbs. fresh lemon juice

salt and pepper to taste

8 chicken medallions (marinated in olive oil, salt, pepper, chili flakes)

Method of Preparation:

– Place brussels sprouts in a food processor and chop well.

– Pour the “tortured” brussels sprouts in a bowl and add parmesan cheese, hazelnuts, dates, olive oil, lemon juice and salt and pepper. Blend well.

– Sauté the chicken in a hot pan several minutes on each side.

To Plate:

– Put the blended tortured brussels sprouts on a plate and add more parmesan cheese. Place the chicken medallions on top and serve.

Serving Suggestion: Granache Blanc

Serves: 2

