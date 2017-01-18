The hits keep on coming for restaurateur Stephen Starr. Upland (his 5th South Florida restaurant) left me wondering “how soon can I come back?” Starr may be the concept guy but his Chef Justin Smillie simply slays every item on the menu. Fresh pastas, amazing thin crust pizzas, beef, fish, vegetable side dishes … I can’t. I just can’t!

Here’s what we had (Don’t judge there were 4 of us LOL):

Pistachio pizza with fontina and stracciatella. Crispy and amazing ($19)

Little gem salad with avocado, cucumber, ricotta and a walnut vinaigrette. It’s called “Little Gem” for a reason ($18)

Seared octopus with cilantro avocado pesto ($25)

Crispy duck wings ($19)

Bucatini cacio e pepe – my new favorite version of this dish ($19)

Estrella chicken liver pasta with sherry, rosemary and sage. I know what you’re thinking “chicken liver”?! Rethink it. Dee-lish ($21)

Fusilli with maine lobster, fire roasted tomato, almond butter and basil ($31)

Whole smoked roast branzino for two fennel with leek vinaigrette and meyer lemon ($72)

Tuscan-style melt in your mouth lamb chops with coal roasted eggplant, confit tomatoes, crispy chickpeas and mint ($38)

Coal roasted short rib for two, hands down the best short rib I’ve ever had! ($78)

Upland’s new Miami Beach location is NYC’s sibling. I’m so glad you made another, Stephen. Up, up and away we go!

Belkys’ Best Bite: Bucatini Cacio e Pepe

Upland Miami

49 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 602-9998

www.uplandmiami.com

