Wet Weekend on Tap

Changes await us this weekend as a disturbance in the Gulf and another cold front make a beeline for South Florida.

We will start off on the cool side as morning temps hit the upper 50s to low 60s on Saturday. As the day progresses, temps will warm into the upper 70s as clouds build in. By late afternoon, scattered showers and a few storms will return to the forecast as the disturbance moves east over the State. Expect rounds of rain through the late-night hours.

Lingering moisture is expected to bring more scattered showers as peak heat returns to the 80s on Sunday.

Additionally, don’t forget Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday.

The rain and 80s will stick around as a cold front nears us on Monday and pumps more warm/humid air into South Florida due to winds out of the southwest.

High pressure will build back midweek ushering in another dose of cooler and drier air. Models suggest we aren’t done with the 50s yet as they return by Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.