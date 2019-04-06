WEEKEND WEATHER, PERFECT TIMING

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Looks like South Florida has remained on the lucky side the last few weeks. Rainy days have been limited to week days while the nice and drier days have closed themselves off to the weekend days! And it looks like our next rain event (next week) will do such that!

As we round the corner to the latter part of the weekend, conditions will remain fairly quiet as far as the rain is concerned. Tonight a warm ocean breeze will drag in patches of clouds from time to time. And speaking of ocean breeze….let’s use extra caution in and on the water on Sunday.

RIP CURRENT RISK will remain elevated along Atlantic beaches.

While a few spotty coastal showers are possible on Sunday morning, it seems our Sunday will have a similar setup to today….LOW RAIN CHANCE & PLENTY OF SUNSHINE!

High pressure over the Atlantic waters will allow for winds to remain out of the East for 1 more day before quickly shifting out of the South for the start of the work week. And while the start of the work week is looking “dry”, the change in wind direction will help trigger a warming trend across all of South Florida through the first half of the week. Of course, this is all ahead of a cold front that arrives to South Florida by the middle of the week, significantly increasing rain chances by Tuesday. The potential for thunderstorms will also be present during this time so let’s keep an eye to the sky.

But before we all get excited about another cooldown, let’s talk about changes, if any, with the cold front. Rain gear will be needed on Tuesday and Wednesday. And while temperatures are expected to drop a few degrees behind the front, afternoon high temperatures will still remain a few degrees above average through the second half of the week.

