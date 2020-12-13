WARM TODAY, WARMER TOMORROW

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the weekend. South Florida saw a few showers from time to time throughout the day but overall Saturday was a decent one across our area. And if the way our Sunday morning started was any indicator of how the rest of the day will go, then I think our day will be a great one.
Saturday was a good day for us but today looks to be even better. Yesterday we saw plenty of shower activity especially during the morning hours but today looks to be slightly drier than Saturday. The reason? The disturbance & ‘added moisture’ that was in our area yesterday has moved away. And while today we *could* still see a spotty shower or 2, it will remain far & few in between. Today will be a touch warmer than yesterday since our surface winds have continued to veer out of the south and the Southeast. This will affect our afternoon high temperatures, with many more areas reaching the lower 80s later today.
Heading into next week, we will be watching two weak fronts that will approach South Florida. Unfortunately right now the models are not showing any significant cooling with either of the fronts but by the end of the week we could begin to see somewhat nicer conditions. On Monday our weather pattern will continue to warm and our afternoon high temperatures might actually even reach the mid 80s across some areas. We will see a few showers by mid-week ahead of a second weak front that will come through South Florida on Thursday. And although we are not expecting significant cooling with this front either, we could see our temperatures knocked back down to ‘average’ for this time of year with lower humidity to accompany it by the end of the work week. I know it isn’t much but, after all this is South Florida in December so we will have to take what we can get around here!
