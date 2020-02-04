WARM THEN TURNING WET AND WINDY

After a chilly start to the week, temperatures have begun to rebound while the air mass continues to moderate with the return of ocean air in South Florida. This allowed a few more clouds today as compared to the last few days. And after a cool start in the 50s today, afternoon high temperatures reached the mid to upper 70s earlier today.
The high pressure system that kept nice conditions in the forecast the last few days continues to move farther into the Atlantic. As it does so, winds have begun to veer out of the Southeast, bringing back the ocean influence here in South Florida. So what does that mean exactly? As humidity levels gradually rise next few days, temperatures will continue to warm.
Speaking of warming, afternoon high temperatures are forecast to reach the 80s as early as Wednesday as winds continue to veer out of the South. And as we have seen in the past, a change in wind direction can only mean one thing….changes are headed our way! And this time those changes mean our next cold front is on the move and is scheduled to reach us by the end of the work week.
As we are all too familiar with, with the cold front comes increasing rain chances. This will be the case this time around as well. While a few isolated showers are possible on Thursday, Friday looks to be the wettest day of this week with a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible. And even though the front comes through on Friday, it is set to stall out near the Florida Straits so showers could leak into the start of the weekend as well. We’ll have to keep an eye on that in the days to come.
Temperatures behind the front will be slightly cooler but again, it all depends on how south the front gets and whether or not it lifts back north as a warm front during the upcoming weekend. In the meantime, let’ enjoy this nice weather we have as it is forecast to stick around for at least another day or so. By the end of the week we will be dealing with a stronger breeze, along with showers & possibly a few thunderstorms as well.