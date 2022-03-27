Another beautiful weather day is in store for Sunday. The weather will be very similar to what we saw on Saturday with plentiful sunshine expected paired with highs in the upper 70s to around 80F and very low humidity. The main difference is the winds will be slightly stronger, sustained out of the north 10-20 mph and gusting up to 25 mph. Given this, there is the risk for brush fires given the dry conditions in place.

High pressure will be our friend once again today, leading to lots of sunshine and pleasant conditions. pic.twitter.com/8cQL5zpCOm — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) March 27, 2022

Tonight will be slightly milder with temperatures closer to average in the low to mid 60s. Skies will remain clear and will that will continue into Monday.

Monday is looking great with mostly sunny skies and highs a touch warmer and near average into the low 80s in most locations. It will remain dry through at least Wednesday as temperatures gradually warm into the mid 80s as humidity levels rise back into the comfy to muggy categories.

It’s not until a front arrives in central Florida by Friday when our rain chance increases. As of now, it appears the front will stall to our north, keeping the greatest rain chances also to our north but there is still some uncertainty this far out in time. Until then, enjoy the beautiful stretch of weather we’re experiencing in South Florida!