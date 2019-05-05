STRONG AFTERNOON STORMS

Good Sunday morning and happy Cinco de Mayo!

Quiet this morning but rain and storm chances will increase this afternoon moving from inland areas to the east coast after 2pm.

Some of those storms could be strong to severe. The highest chance for severe storms in our area will be in Broward County. Some storms could have gusty winds, small hail, heavy rain, lightning and funnel clouds.

We have the risk for strong to severe storms this afternoon. The dark green shading represents the higher chance for storms. I'm timing it out for you on @WSVN! pic.twitter.com/S0kLWwclsW — Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombs_) May 5, 2019

Heat and humidity will help to fuel those storms with highs in the upper 80s and even lower 90s possible for interior areas.

More of the same pattern Monday with a quiet start to the morning and afternoon storms. Once again some of those storms could be on the stronger side. Highs will be in the lower 90s Monday with high humidity.

Rain chances go down a bit after Monday as some slightly drier air filters in behind a weakening front.

Isolated showers will be the story each day Tuesday through Saturday.

Highs will remain on the warm side in the upper 80s each day next week.

Have a safe and happy day and remember to keep an eye to the sky this afternoon!

-Meteorologist Felicia Combs

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.