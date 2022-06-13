Saharan dust is settling into South Florida and the Gulf of Mexico, helping to dry the atmosphere and that is leading to lower rain chances for our new week in South Florida. This Monday is starting off on a warm note with temperatures generally in the upper 70s to low 80s and dry conditions. Temperatures in most locations will heat up to the low 90s this afternoon, but with the high humidity it will feel more like the upper 90s to around 100F. There will still be some moisture present and with an onshore wind out of the southeast, there will be the chance for a spotty shower today, especially inland.

Tonight should remain mostly dry with a few clouds around and a stray shower, mainly in the Keys. Similar as Monday, temperatures will only drop down to around 80F.

Tuesday is also looking nice overall. There will be a little more moisture that sweeps across South Florida, so there will be some isolated showers around, however. The best chance for any rain on Tuesday will be during the morning hours. Otherwise, there will be a good deal of sunshine paired with highs back up and into the low 90s.

The rest of this week can be characterized as a hazy, hot and humid one thanks to that Saharan dust and the mostly dry conditions.

In the tropics, overall it remains quiet in the Atlantic basin but there is a new area to watch that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring in the western Caribbean. This area of disturbed weather currently has a low chance at developing with a 20% chance of formation within the next 5 days.

NHC currently puts it at a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days near Central America. pic.twitter.com/SGUSpLMbtm — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) June 13, 2022