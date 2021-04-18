STEAMY SOUTH FLORIDA ON RECORDS WATCH AGAIN

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone enjoyed the start of the weekend with our beautiful blue skies and dry conditions. It was truly a warm one as Miami reached a high temperature of 90°, leaving it 1 degree shy of tying the old record of 91°. Fort Lauderdale also came within 1° of tying the old record as the high temperature reached 91°. And it looks like today will be another hot one with many spots flirting with record high temperatures once again.
So let’s talk about today. With the Southwest wind in place, our afternoon high temperatures will once again quickly warm into the mid to lower 90s. We’re also expecting mainly dry conditions today with just a spotty shower or 2 in the forecast. We will also notice a few more clouds beginning to push through South Florida as we had into the afternoon and early evening hours. Humidity levels will also be a touch bit higher than they were yesterday so temperatures might actually feel warmer as well. So if you will be spending any significant time outdoors ,whether running errands or at the beach, don’t forget that sunscreen and remember to keep hydrated.
That high-pressure system finally begins to break down as we head into the work week, however, a series of fronts will push through Northern sections of our state but will not be strong enough to clear South Florida. So while models suggest that some moisture does return to the forecast starting Monday, a Southwest wind will remain in place and so will our warm to steamy temperatures through at least a good chunk of the upcoming work week. Of course with cloud cover and a few showers in the forecast, afternoon temperatures next week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s instead of the mid 90s. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel. There is a front that looks to have a chance at clearing South Florida by the end of next week. If it does so, then South Florida will finally see some heat relief. We will have to see how it all plays out! In the meantime enjoy your weekend, drink plenty of water and don’t forget that sunblock!
