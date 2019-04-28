STAYING SEASONAL

Happy Sunday, South Florida!

High pressure has once again regained control of the weather pattern and much drier air has filtered in across Florida again, leaving for mostly sunny skies this weekend. The clockwise circulation around the High pressure system has also helped the ocean breeze return to the forecast.

That means temperatures overnight tonight will remain mild and a few degrees above average for this time of year.

With the return of the ocean breeze, lingering showers are also possible overnight and through the morning hours on Monday. Any and all shower and/or storm activity in the afternoon will shift towards Interior areas and out towards the Gulf Coast. So while significant rainfall is NOT expected the next few days, we can’t rule out an isolated shower from time to time.

We can thank that warm ocean breeze for that.

As high pressure remains anchored near Florida while a cold front approaches our Sunshine State, wind speeds will also begin to increase by mid-week, turning breezy to windy by Wednesday! This will have a direct impact on the beach and boating conditions. Rip current risk will remain elevated through much of the work week.

All the while, temperatures each afternoon will remain near-seasonal through the first half of the work week while humidity levels continue to increase. Rain chances will remain isolated through the middle of the week until the cold front arrives. At that time we’ll see a much better rain (and possibly storm) chance by the end of the week and just in time for the start of the weekend!

