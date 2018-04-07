Spring Fever

One warm weekend is on tap for South Florida! Southerly winds will push warm/humid air our way as a front enters Northern Florida through Sunday.

Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s (inland). This front could also bring us isolated showers by Saturday afternoon.

The front will move over Lake Okeechobee before fading out to the north of us. Therefore, the pool of moisture associated with this system, we keep afternoon/evening showers in the forecast on Sunday.

A stronger front will approach South Florida early next week. South to southwest winds ahead of it will leave us steamy and highs in the records range with widespread 90s in the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

This system will also bring us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Set to clear out by Wednesday night, drier air and seasonal temps will return by Thursday and stick around for Friday.

