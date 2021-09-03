Dry air will try to move in from the North, but a plume of moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico may stay in place through Monday. This means you can expect a downpour to pop up at any time. It will not be a washout of a weekend but those who do get rain, it will be heavy. The storms will be slow movers so wherever they set up, it could lead to street flooding.

For much of next week we should return to a more summer-like pattern with more sun, heat, and humidity w some afternoon cooling showers.