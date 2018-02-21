Showers on the Breeze

High pressure will keep a stronghold over South Florida as a disturbance moves to the south of us. We could see spotty showers on Thursday, favoring The Keys, from nearby moisture.

An easterly breeze will also continue to sweep across the region due to the close proximity of these features. This will keep a hazard for boaters in place for The Keys (Small Craft Advisory in the Atlantic waters) and a high risk of rip currents at our local beaches.

To start the weekend, expect more patches of moisture to keep spotty showers in the forecast, especially in metro and coastal cities.

