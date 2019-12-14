“Not So Cold” Cold Front On The Way!

Good morning, South Florida!

A cold front is on the way! As it pushes through, there’s a 30% chance of showers and possibly an isolated storm this afternoon before 5 pm. Things will get breezy with gusts up to 30 mph. After it moves through SoFlo, expect clear skies and cooler temps.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Central Florida under a marginal risk of seeing some severe weather today due to the cold front pushing through.

Today should remain mostly dry, however, there’s a 30% chance in the afternoon that we may see some showers or an isolated storm due to a cold front. After it moves through, the parade will be in the clear with a 0% chance of rain.

Here’s your 7-day forecast!

Have a great day, South Florida!