Merry Christmas Eve, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying these cool conditions that we’ve experienced through the last 24 to 48 hours. After days of temperatures in the 80s, we finally got a front that brought seasonable temperatures across our area,….And even more! This morning was no different as South Florida woke up to cool conditions once again. And although this morning temperatures were not AS cool as they were on Thursday morning, it still felt pretty nice outside! Most of South Florida woke up in the 50s & lower 60s.

Today is Christmas Eve and we couldn’t have asked for better weather in South Florida. Similar to yesterday, we will once again enjoy plenty of sunshine and low humidity all day long. Rain still remains out of the forecast once again. One slight difference will be our temperatures. We noticed them during the morning hours where our temperatures were in the mid to upper 50s compared to Thursday morning’s mid to low 50s. And as we head into the afternoon, our afternoon temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than what we saw yesterday, reaching into the mid to upper 70s, which will actually leave us near average for this time of year. If you have any outdoor ‘Noche Buena’ plans, then it’s a green light for that as well!

For the start of the weekend, we may notice our winds beginning to veer off the water a bit as high-pressure moves farther east. This means Christmas morning won’t be AS cool but should still be very comfortable in the 60s while humidity levels across our area remain on the lower end as well. The air mass will continue to moderate during the weekend and our afternoon high temperatures will eventually reach near 80° by the end of the weekend. The gradual warming trend will continue into next week but in the meantime,…Not too bad of a forecast for the big holiday weekend!

Have a happy & safe holiday!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

