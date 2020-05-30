Isolated Showers This Afternoon

Good morning, South Florida! Here’s your day planner for today. Expect partly sunny skies and warm temps. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out later this afternoon. Overall, not bad!

Today, inland areas will see more showers and storms. Isolated sea-breeze showers can’t be ruled out over our area.

This weekend, expect typical rain chances with spotty showers and storms. As we head into next week, storms increase as a front moves closer to South Florida.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s into next week, which is average for this time of year.

Have a great day, South Florida!