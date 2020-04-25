Isolated Showers Possible Overnight

Good Saturday evening, South Florida!
It’s quiet evening across South Florida with rain-free skies and a few breaks in the clouds. Clouds will increase overnight, and an isolated shower will be possible.
A few storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon and some could be on the strong side. We will be monitoring this tomorrow.
Temperatures were above normal once again across south Florida today with Miami reaching a high of 92. We were just shy of tying the record by only one degree!
Here’s your 7-day forecast, South Florida. Rain chances will last into tomorrow, as well, as a front approaches South Florida. After the front moves through, it will give way to much drier air with sunny skies & less humidity.
As of the latest advisory, Tropical Depression 1-E in the Eastern Pacific still has 35 mph sustained moving to the NW at 8 mph. It should start weakening tomorrow.
Have a good night, South Florida!