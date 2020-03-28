Hot, Sunny & Breezy

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

It was a beautiful, sunny start across South Florida with clear skies and warm temperatures. Enjoy safely!

Today, temperatures will remain above average for this time of year with dry conditions throughout the day. We will have a nice ocean breeze with winds occasionally gusting up to 20 mph.

Much of South Florida has been abnormally dry because of the lack of rain. We could be seeing some relief next week.

It will remain mostly dry into the beginning of next week. A cold front will move into South Florida by Wednesday of next week bringing us shower chances into Thursday. We need the rain!

Temperatures will remain hot and well above normal for this time of year into the beginning of next week. The good news? A cold front will be bringing us a cooldown where temperatures will be closer to normal.

Have a great day, South Florida!