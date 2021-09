The city of Miami set a record on Wednesday for high temperature. It broke the record of 95° set back in 2006. On Tuesday, it came within one degree of tying the all time high for the date.

More Heat

The Summer Sizzle remains on Thursday as highs will run a few degrees above average. The temps will also be running warmer thru the middle of next week. Every day there will be a chance for afternoon downpours for a brief cooldown.