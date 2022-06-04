Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone’s weekend is starting off on the right foot even though South Florida is completely soaked. I’m sure many of us heard the alerts throughout the middle of the night coming from our phones as multiple flash flood warnings were issued for portions of South Florida. And flooding concern will continue throughout the day today as there is plenty of tropical moisture being funneled our way in association with Potential Storm #1.

Gusty squalls can be expected on and off through the first half of the day today while scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast as we head into tonight.

The latest advisory does keep Potential Storm #1 from organizing until it exits into the Atlantic through the central Florida coast either later today or early on Sunday. And while south Florida continues to remain out of the cone of concern, this will continue to be a heavy rain event for the southeast coast of Florida.

Please be safe out on the roads and remember never to drive through flooded roadways.

Have a safe weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

