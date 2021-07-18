Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great start to the weekend! After quite a few days of seeing torrential downpours, our weather pattern has finally transitioned to a more typical summertime weather pattern and we finally began to enjoy that on Saturday. This morning we woke up to some showers over the Atlantic waters that were pushing towards our coastline, but I’d say that’s about normal for us this time of year.



High pressure has re-taken control of our weather pattern and looks to stick around for the next couple of days. And as our winds remain mainly out of the east, we will continue to see those morning and early afternoon showers pushing through our area before eventually shifting focus towards the Gulf Coast. The only difference from yesterday is that shower coverage across South Florida will be slightly lower. That means more sunshine in the forecast for today, especially through the second half of the day. Our afternoon high temperatures will be near 90° while our feels-like temperatures possibly reach the 100s.



The start of the workweek still promises to bring us plenty of dry weather, at least to start. A few isolated showers will still be possible early in the day on Monday before the weather pattern begins to change for us once again. Our wind pattern will begin to shift a bit more out of the Southeast to possibly even South/Southwest at times, which will help tap into some moisture from the Caribbean as we head into the middle of the week. This will increase our rain chances through midweek with showers and thunderstorms possible. But as we head towards the end of the week, it looks like South Florida will once again begin to transition to a more typical summertime weather pattern (which I know we all prefer) as a layer of Saharan Dust tries to reach our area. We’ll have to see how it all plays out in the end. For now, let’s enjoy these two drier days before we worry about the rain forecast to reach us later in the week!

Have a great rest of your weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

