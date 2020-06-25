Dangerous Heat

Sweltering Heat
High pressure is sitting over Florida keeping a huge plume of Saharan Dust in the Gulf of Mexico. A little bit of that dust has filtered into the upper atmosphere and has dried us out. It is also helping to keep us very hot.
These are the forecast highs expected on Friday. When you factor in the humidity however, those temps will feel anywhere between 100° to 110°. Will not be surprised if another Heat Advisory is issued for South Florida.
CAUTION
A reminder to check and recheck when parking your car in the hot sun. Remember children, seniors, & pets. The inside of a car can heat up incredibly fast. At 90°, within 30 minutes, the temperature inside a vehicle can go as high as 130° to 172°. This can prove fatal.
Any Relief?
Something that could help cool us down is rain. The nearby Saharan Dust will keep the atmosphere dry thru Sunday. We are hoping for better rain chances by next week.
We’ll be watching